Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Funko were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 509.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,863 shares of company stock worth $8,323,175. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $933.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

