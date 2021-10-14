Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.72.

FNKO stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $933.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 457.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

