Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $493,886.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $493,886.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00123281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.18 or 1.00202077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.17 or 0.06508003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

