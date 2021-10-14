FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

