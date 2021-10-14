FY2021 EPS Estimates for Blend Labs Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Blend Labs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE:BLND opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

