FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGO. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

