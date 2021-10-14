FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

