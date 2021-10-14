FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

