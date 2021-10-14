FY2025 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.35.

CRSP opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.