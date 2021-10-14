Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 1,987.5% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 1,987.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLPEY stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -633.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

