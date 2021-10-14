Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.