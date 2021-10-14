Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.
GLPEY stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
