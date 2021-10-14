GAMEE (GMEE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,686.17 or 0.99731964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.94 or 0.06500460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

