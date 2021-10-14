Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 5.5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.63. 66,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,570,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market cap of $892.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

