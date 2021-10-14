General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,294. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

