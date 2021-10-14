Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Up to $22.20

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $23.00. Generation Bio shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 471 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

