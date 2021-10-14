Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.