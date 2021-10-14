Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,976 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Nielsen worth $168,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after buying an additional 886,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,282,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,891,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

