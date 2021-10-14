Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 127,249 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $177,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

