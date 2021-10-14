GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

GFL traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,235. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$25.38 and a twelve month high of C$50.21.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

