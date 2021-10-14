Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -833.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

GOOD traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 156,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,358. The firm has a market cap of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

