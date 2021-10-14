Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,733 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIGGU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of GIGGU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,396. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.