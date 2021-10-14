Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $488,000.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,200 shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCOA remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,914. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

