Glazer Capital LLC Raises Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,973 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMGCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 1,252,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,412. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

