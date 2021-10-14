Glazer Capital LLC Sells 141,731 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,731 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $21,334,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,830,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,346,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.