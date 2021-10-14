Glazer Capital LLC Sells 196,158 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,158 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,910,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,059,000.

DHBCU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,344. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

