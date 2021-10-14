Glazer Capital LLC Sells 496,648 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,648 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of SPTKU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,674. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

