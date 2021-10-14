Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Care Capital stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Global Care Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

Global Care Capital, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio include Katexco and ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

