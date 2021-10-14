Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLP. TheStreet cut Global Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Global Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

GLP opened at $22.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $776.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.