Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Education ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Global X Education ETF has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

