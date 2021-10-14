Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. 308,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

