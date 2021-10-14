good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading Down 5.2%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 286,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 919,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDNP. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on good natured Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.24 million and a PE ratio of -15.74.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.