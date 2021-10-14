Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,291 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSEV. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $396,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

