GQG Partners LLC Acquires 3,293 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,153,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 264,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $952,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.