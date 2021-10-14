GQG Partners LLC Has $406,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 46.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 79.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,099. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.