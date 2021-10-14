GQG Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676,566 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

