GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $26.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $770.55. 29,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,470. ASML Holding has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $808.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.20. The company has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

