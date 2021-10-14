GQG Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 99.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,729 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 521.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,124. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

