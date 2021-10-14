Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPK. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

