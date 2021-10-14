Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 771 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

