Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,300 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

