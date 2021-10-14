Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,469,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,964. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.