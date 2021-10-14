Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 692 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBIZ by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

NYSE CBZ opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.