Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 732 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TriMas were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

