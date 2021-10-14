Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 143,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

