GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.49 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

