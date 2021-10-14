Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head-To-Head Review

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -200.71% -17.31% -10.94%

This table compares Grove and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.96 $2.98 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 12.63 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -6.15

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grove and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 1 11 2 0 2.07

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $28.23, indicating a potential upside of 112.44%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Grove.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Grove on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

