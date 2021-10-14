GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $5,896,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

