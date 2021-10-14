Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Down 86.0% in September

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

