Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $193.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $193.37, but opened at $188.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $188.76, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASR. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 62,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $5,724,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

