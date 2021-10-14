Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 710,309 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 398,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 972,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 192,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

